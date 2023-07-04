Bhopal: Pee-Gate In Sidhi: BJP Leader Urinates On Tribal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madya Pradesh): The Sidhi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man for urinating on a tribal on Tuesday. Earlier, a video had surfaced on social media in which Pravesh Shukla, a BJP leader, was seen urinating on a tribal man. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to take stern action against accused and frame charges against him under National Security Act. Accused Pravesh Shukla is a former representative of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedar Nath Shukla. Meanwhile, the Congress party has mounted attack on BJP on the issue.

The video, which went viral on social media, is drawing flak from netizens. The video is two weeks old, sources said. Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez has shared the video on Twitter, with a caption: “BJP leader, who talks falsely about the interests of tribals, is pissing on a tribal poor person like this. Very condemnable act.”

The BJP swung into action as its state media spokesperson Ashish Agarwal denied that accused is a member of BJP. Condemning the act, he said party wanted strict action against the accused. The Behari police have registered the case under Sections 294 and 504 of IPC and SC/ST Atrocity Act. The action under the National Security Act is also under way, said the police.

Is This Your Tribal Love: Cong

Former chief minister Kamal Nath attacked BJP government and asked to take stern action against the accused. AAP MLA from Delhi Naresh Balyan, too, shared the video on Twitter. Tagging CM Chouhan, he said, "This devil is not urinating on poor man's face but on the entire system."