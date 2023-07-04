Bhopal: Contractual Workers To Get Salaries At Par With Regular Employees: CM

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doing away with the annual contract renewal system, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that all contractual government staffers will now be entitled to get salary and other benefits at par with the permanent employees. The decision will benefit around 2.5 lakh contractual workers in Madhya Pradesh. “The contractual employees will now be given 100% salaries like regular employees. They will also be given the benefit of the New Pension Scheme (NPS). All kinds of leaves including 180 days maternity leave will be provided to the contractual staffers,” said the chief minister addressing Samvida Karamchari Sammelan at Motilal Nehru Stadium here.

“Now there is no need for contractual workers to move from pillar to post to get their annual contract renewed. The annual contract renewal system has made the life of contractual employees miserable even after their long service years,” said the chief minister. He, however, cautioned against taking undue advantage and warned of action as per the law.

CM further said, “During Covid times, contractual workers risked their lives and worked round the clock for Covid patients. So they deserve praise. They left no stone unturned in delivering their best and even better than regular employees.”

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said, “Once there was time, when Shiksha Karmis (contractual workers) used to get only Rs 500 in 2002. Now the situation is different and all credit goes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.”

The benefits

* Contract employees’ salary on a par with regular employees

* Benefit of National Pension Scheme (NPS) to all

* Health insurance cover

* Compassionate appointment

* Gratuity on retirement

* 50% reservation in recruitment to regular posts

* Maternity leave for women contract employees

* Leave CL, EL, optional leave like regular employees

Read Also Bhopal: SUV Overturns As It Rams Into Electric Pole