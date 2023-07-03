 Bhopal: SUV Overturns As It Rams Into Electric Pole
The police said the man was driving vehicle in an inebriated state and managed to flee from the spot for whom the search is on.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man driving an SUV vehicle rammed his vehicle into an electricity pole in front of Siddhi Saffron City in Kolar on Monday morning, following which the vehicle overturned. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Jai Singh said that the incident took place on Monday at 9 am. He added that an SUV vehicle was coming from the Lalita Nagar at high speed.

No sooner did the car reach in front of Siddhi Saffron city in Kolar, it rammed into an electricity pole and overturned near the divider. The police said the man was driving vehicle in an inebriated state and managed to flee from the spot for whom the search is on.

article-image
