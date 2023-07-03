Bhopal: Drunk Man Rams SUV Car In Electric Pole In Kolar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man rammed his SUV vehicle into an electricity pole in front of Siddhi Saffron city in Kolar on Monday morning.

No fatalities were reported in the incident, the cops said.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Jai Singh said that the incident took place on Monday morning at around 6:30 am. He added that an SUV vehicle was coming from the Lalita Nagar side and was streaming at a high speed. No sooner did the car reach in front of Siddhi Saffron city in Kolar, it rammed into an electricity pole and turned turtle near the divider laid there.

The driver of the car managed to exit the vehicle and fled from the spot. Locals gathered on the accident spot after this and informed the Kolar police. Passers-by said that the man was driving the car in an inebriated state. The police rushed there immediately and seized the vehicle. Search is on for the errant Bhopal car driver, SHO Singh said.