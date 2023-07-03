WATCH Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi: Friends Carry Groom On Shoulders To Help Him Cross Knee-Deep Waters In Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A true friendship and a unique wedding...Narsinghpur witnessed a live example of the two in one frame!

On June 28, heavy rains washed off a road at a Narsinghpur village, leaving the groom and the baraatis stranded. Across the road, was the bride waiting for her groom! Next what happened, is now going viral on social media!

The baraatis tied a thick rope with a tractor on both the sides of the road. Two friends carried the groom on their shoulders, held the rope for support and and helped him cross the knee-deep waters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information, the baraat of a youth named Mohan Patel, a resident of Chargawan village in Jabalpur district, had gone to Non Pipariya village of Narsinghpur on June 28. But due to the rain, the connectivity of the bride's village with the main road was cut off.

A Jugaad and a tale of friendship!

With the help of a tractor, a thick rope was tied on both sides of the culvert and despite the strong current, the groom was lifted on the shoulders to reach the bride's house and crossed the river by holding the rope.

In the same way, other people also crossed the river.

After completion of all the rituals of the marriage, people made the marriage procession and the bride and groom crossed the river in the same way.

Meanwhile, someone made a video and made it viral on social media. On seeing it, people started sharing it.