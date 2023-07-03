Indore: Girl Injured As Bikers Snatch Mobile Phone From Her On Busy MG Road, Video Surfaces

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a daring act, two miscreants on a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a girl walking on the busy MG Road in full public view on Friday.

The girl was walking to reach her office when the two miscreants came from the rear and snatched her mobile phone, while she was talking over it. As the miscreants attempted to snatch the phone away from her, she latched on to it. However, the miscreants managed to grab the phone and fled, while the girl fell on the road and received injuries.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTVs installed at a jewellery showroom near the spot.

Incident Captured In CCTV Installed At Jewellery Shop

The entire incident was captured in the CCTVs installed at a jewellery showroom near the spot. The police claimed that two persons including a minor boy were caught for snatching the mobile phone from the girl and they are being questioned further.

According to Tukoganj police station staff, the incident took place around 11.50 am on Friday. Priyanshi Lashkari (20), a resident of the Dubey Ka Bagicha area complained that she was walking to her office, and when she was passing by a jewellery showroom, two persons on a bike came from the rear side and snatched her mobile phone. The girl tried to hold on to her phone but one of the youths snatched it, and the girl fell and was dragged on the road.

The youths managed to flee from the spot after which the people of the area informed the police about the incident. It is said that the police did examine the CCTVs of the spot on the day of the incident. The shop owner later provided the footage. Police claimed that an accused named Bhola of Kshipra area and a minor boy were caught and they are being questioned further.