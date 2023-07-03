Bhopal: Two Held For Transporting, Selling Illicit Liquor

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has arrested two persons on charges of transporting and selling illicit liquor in Bhopal, officials said on Sunday.

Excise controller Sajendra Mori said department had been receiving continuous tip-offs about illicit liquor being transported to Panchsheel Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Ashoka Garden and old city. Immediately, a team was constituted, which launched check drive in Kolar and Chunabhatti.

The officials nabbed Sagar Sonane, who was found to be transporting illicit liquor by two-wheeler. Sonane told the officials that a man named Dhan Singh Raghuwanshi distributed slips to his subordinates and directed them to transport illicit liquor as per the demand.

Officials then carried out check drive near Prabhat petrol pump and apprehended Raghuwanshi too. The officials have seized illicit liquor and vehicles used by the accused in the offence.

