 Bhopal: Two Held For Transporting, Selling Illicit Liquor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two Held For Transporting, Selling Illicit Liquor

Bhopal: Two Held For Transporting, Selling Illicit Liquor

Action has also been taken against the then CMO Jaideep Deepankar and the then executive engineer Rakesh Tiwari.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has arrested two persons on charges of transporting and selling illicit liquor in Bhopal, officials said on Sunday.

Excise controller Sajendra Mori said department had been receiving continuous tip-offs about illicit liquor being transported to Panchsheel Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Ashoka Garden and old city. Immediately, a team was constituted, which launched check drive in Kolar and Chunabhatti.

The officials nabbed Sagar Sonane, who was found to be transporting illicit liquor by two-wheeler. Sonane told the officials that a man named Dhan Singh Raghuwanshi distributed slips to his subordinates and directed them to transport illicit liquor as per the demand.

Officials then carried out check drive near Prabhat petrol pump and apprehended Raghuwanshi too. The officials have seized illicit liquor and vehicles used by the accused in the offence.

Read Also
MP: Two College Students In Police Net For Loot Attempt In Mandsaur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: A Female IAS Officer Has Geared Up To Leave For Delhi On Deputation

Overheard In Bhopal: A Female IAS Officer Has Geared Up To Leave For Delhi On Deputation

Bhopal: Phulwari 2023’ 14 Kathak Dancers Present Narmada Stuti

Bhopal: Phulwari 2023’ 14 Kathak Dancers Present Narmada Stuti

Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Maid Makes Off With Rs 7.5L In Misrod, Search On

Bhopal: Maid Makes Off With Rs 7.5L In Misrod, Search On

Spirit Of Service At Core Of Indian Society: CM

Spirit Of Service At Core Of Indian Society: CM