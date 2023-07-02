MP: Two College Students In Police Net For Loot Attempt In Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police arrested two college students in connection with a loot attempt on one mandi trader. Police cracked the entire case based on a T-shirt worn by one of the accused at the time of the incident as police were unable to identify the accused or the motorcycle registration number which was captured in the CCTV footage.

Mandsaur SP Anurag Sujania informed that an incident was reported on June 6, where two persons attempted to snatch a bag containing Rs 20 lakh from a mandi trader by putting chilli powder in his eyes. The accused duo got the idea of crime after watching Shahid Kapoor starrer web series ‘Farzi’ as they decided to fulfil their desires by robbing a mandi trader Arvind Bothra for immediate gain.

The accused were identified as Sourabh Shukla (19), a resident of Seetamau and Pankaj Singh (19), a resident of Khakrai village under Pipliyamandi police station in Mandsaur district. Both are second-year students of BA in Tourism and Hospitality from a private college. The incident was reported at Smriti Bank where Bothra was moving towards with a bag containing Rs 20 lakh.

One of the accused who was on the motorcycle attempted to snatch a bag putting chilli powder in his eyes. After the incident, Bothra complained to YD Nagar police station. Following the daylight robbery attempt in the town, police swung into action and began an investigation into the case. Gone through over 100 CCTV footages In the case, the police searched more than 100 CCTV footages from different spots in the town to trace their movement.

In the footage, the accused are seen running away after attempting robbery, but the bike number and the face of the accused were not visible properly in the CCTV footage. T-shirts led to the accused The identity of the accused could not be clear in the CCTV footage, nor was the number of the motorcycle. But the T-shirt worn by one of the accused was visible. Police began an investigation based on the T-shirt.

Meanwhile, a young man wearing the same T-shirt was found by the police. On questioning the young man, it was found that such T-shirts are available in the garment shop of Sitamau. When police inquired at the garment shop, the appearance of the accused came to light. After this, the police showed CCTV footage while investigating people living around 500 quarters of Mandsaur.

It was learned from the local people that the students studying in private colleges have the same T-Shirts. Loot was planned after watching ‘Farzi’ When the police interrogated both the students in custody, the accused said that one of their companions who work in Sitamau Krishi Mandi was well aware of the fact that Mandi traders used to carry huge amounts with them.

All three students were inspired by Shahid Kapoor's web series 'Farzi'. Impressed by the lifestyle shown in the film, they wanted to buy a new car, travel around and live a luxurious life with expensive clothes and mobiles, so all the three conspired to rob. However, in the first incident, the accused could not succeed. The police have arrested two accused in the case, while one of their accomplices is still on the run and the police are searching for him.