Indore: Boost For Passenger Safety During Monsoon As Cops Issue Bus Guidelines

RTO Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing bus mishaps, mainly in ghat sections, Regional Transport Office has issued a guideline for bus operators to ensure the safety of passengers. The guideline contains a list of necessary checks to be done by the bus operators before plying the buses during the monsoon.

Moreover, the RTO has also called a meeting of bus operators association on July 4 to learn about their issues and to take suggestions from them to reduce the number of accidents on the routes mainly on Indore-Khandwa road, Indore-Ahmadabad road, and Agra-Bombay road.

“A joint committee of the officials of district administration, transport department, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) had made a report on the black spots on major routes, and also recommended the ways to resolve them. We are already working on them and also issued directions for the bus operators,” RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

In the guidelines, the RTO has also warned the bus operators to ensure that their buses do not travel over any overflowing bridge.

“After the meeting to share the guidelines, we will also launch a special drive against the buses on the violation of norms,” Sharma said.

Major points of the guidelines issued by RTO

1 Buses not to cross overflowing bridge-culvert on the route

2 Complete maintenance of the buses before plying them.

3 Ensure that wipers, brake lights, fog lamps, indicators and headlights are in working condition.

4 Drivers should read signals on bridges and culverts carefully and follow warnings given by the police administration.

5 The entry and exit doors of the vehicle should be separate and there should be no obstacle on the emergency door.

9. Fire extinguisher (in working condition) and first aid box in the vehicle are a must in the buses.