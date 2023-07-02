Indore: Sudipto Sen Claims Future Cinema To Be Based On Society's Ideology |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Films are an effective medium of social change,” said Sudipto Sen, director of the film The Kerala Story on the first day of the “Chintan-Yagya” lecture series, on Saturday, at the Daly College Auditorium, Indore. The topic was - The role of the cinema world in social change, which is being discussed among the society for the past years.

Sen said, “After The Kerala Story, I understood that films are really an effective medium of social change. After the making of The Kerala Story, when many legal and economic problems came to the fore, there was a fear that the film would not be released, but within two months of its release, the kind of response that came from the society made us aware that a big change is coming.”

“Now as the common man is becoming aware, films are being made which depict reality. If political bigwigs are getting distracted by films like Kashmir Files and Kerala Story, it means that these films of ours are having a positive impact on the society,” he added.

Sen claimed that now no class will control film content, the society will decide its own agenda. The films that will be made in India in the future will be influenced by the thinking of the society, no particular ideology will work now, he said.