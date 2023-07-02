Indore: Indigo Extends Roll-Out Date Of Flights For Surat & Rajkot

IndiGo flight |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This news may disappoint passengers who were hoping to travel from the city to Surat and Rajkot by flight from July 1, as the airline has extended the date of rolling out the flight operations to August 21. The airline has offered to extend the date of journey for passengers, who have already booked their tickets.

IndiGo, a leading airline of the private sector, had initially announced the start of direct flights from the city to Surat and Rajkot from April 1 by taking a slot in the summer schedule applicable from March 28. Later, the airline extended the date of rolling-out of the flight operation to July 1. Accordingly, the airline had also started ticket booking for both flights and many passengers booked the tickets for both the destinations for July 1 and onwards. Experts in the aviation sector informed that a few days ago the airline withdrew the facility of ticket booking from its computer system. The airline is now refunding the amount against the booked tickets.

Experts say that the airline has now fixed August 21 as the new date for starting both flights and accordingly ticket bookings have started. The initial one-way fare of Surat and Rajkot is Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

Schedule of flights

-Flight 6E- 7436/7426 Indore-Rajkot-Indore.

-Departure from Indore at 6.30 am and arrival at Rajkot at 8.20 am.

-Departure from Rajkot at 11.55 am and arrival at Indore at 2 pm.

-Flight 6E-7433/7432 Indore-Surat-Indore

-The flight will depart from Indore at 2.25 pm and reach Surat at 3.50 pm.

-From Surat, it will depart at 7.55 pm and reach Indore at 9.25 pm.