MP: Irked Over Non Allotment Of Land Lease, Tribal Man Brings Monitor Lizard To CMO Chamber In Ashoknagar |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizzare incident, a tribal man left a “Gohra” (monitor lizard), inside the chamber of Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) on Saturday after his longstanding demands of a house under PM Awas Yojana were not met.

The man, identified as Totaram, residing on government’s land for several years, had been persistently approaching officials for the lease of the land Chanderi and a house under PM Awas Yojana.

As per Amar Ujala, Totaram works as a snake catcher. He had been residing on a piece of land in Chanderi for years and was demanding both the lease and the housing unit.

However, his lease request was not granted as the land he occupied belonged to the Waqf Board, making it impossible to issue him a lease. He was suggested alternative locations for the lease, but he was unwilling to accept.

Admin Says Totaram Spent Money Alloted For Housing

On the other hand, CMO of Chanderi Municipal Corporation Santosh Saini, clarified that the housing was approved for Totaram on the said land, and an amount of one lakh rupees was already provided to him.

However, Totaram spent Rs 90,000 from that amount. In response, the Municipal Corporation initiated an investigation, which possibly triggered Totaram's unconventional actions.

CMO Searching For Alternative Location

When questioned about the encroachment on the Waqf Board land, which was not eligible for housing, the CMO stated that it was an old matter, and he had no information regarding it.

Regarding Totaram's future housing arrangements, the CMO mentioned that they were searching for an alternative location where he could be granted a lease to construct his dwelling.