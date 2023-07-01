Bhopal: 35,000 New Leases To Be Given Under CM's Urban Land Rights Scheme

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New lease under Mukhyamantri Urban Land Rights Scheme and revamped Deendayal Rasoi Yojana is likely to be launched on July 10.

It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh during a review of departmental schemes on Friday.

Under the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana, Meal Rs 5/plate will be served in 166 permanent kitchens in cities from July 10 and in 25 mobile Deendayal Rasoi from August 15.

Under the Chief Minister's Urban Land Rights Scheme, more than 35,000 new leases will be given to the eligible beneficiaries. This program will be started simultaneously across the state.

The UAD minister said that with a one single click CM will transfer Rs 500 crore in the bank account of the selected beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. He said that the work of asphalting should not be done in the rainy season.

During this only cement-concrete roads should be made. Minister gave instructions to ensure the process of regularization of illegal colonies and the implementation of the new Haththela scheme.