Madhya Pradesh: Deprived of PM Awaas Yojana, man in Narsinghpur district builds a treehouse

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dreaming to spend one night in nature's lap is on everyone's bucket list. Imagine yourself waking up feeling the cold breeze refreshing your breath, your hands feeling the dew drops, your rolling trying to search the peeping sun from the horizon. You wake up landing yourself in a treehouse somewhere amidst farmland. A perfect morning indeed!

But not everyone takes this platter in delight. One's happiness is another 's nightmare. In a bizarre incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, this has definitely proven to be one for a villager in Narsinghpur, who is living in a treehouse not in pleasure but in pain. His story is enough to bring the government bureaucracy on the dock.

The story is of Mohad village of Kareli block of Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, where, after going helter-skelter and innumerable attempts to get a government accommodation under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a villager decided to give him a roof by making a treehouse in his land. Disturbed by the system, the villager outcries his efforts of getting accommodation under the scheme.

Chote Khan, who is one of the many on the list of PM Awaas Yojana, said that he belongs to a very poor family. "It's now not possible for us to live in this small place, so I applied for a house under the PM scheme. I waited for a long time but to no avail."

Chhote Khan's daughter and daughter-in-law said, "The number of members in the house is not less and the space is limited. We had no option apart from him building a treehouse."

When contacted Praval Arjaria, CEO of Narsinghpur Kareli block, he says that the villager is not eligible for the scheme. "His name is on the waiting list, but due to the ban on the waiting list from the state government, he is not able to get government accommodation."

