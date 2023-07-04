 Bhopal: MPTET Candidates Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 Assembly Polls; On Cam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: MPTET Candidates Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 Assembly Polls; On Cam

Bhopal: MPTET Candidates Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 Assembly Polls; On Cam

The entire act of resentment has been captured in a video which is taking rounds on social media on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: MPTET Candidates Stage Protest, Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The endless wait of appointment forced a group of candidates qualifying Teacher Recruitment Eligibility Test to stage a protest in the state capital on Tuesday

They vowed to not vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Read Also
Humanity Shamed! Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Urinates On Tribal Man's Face; 'Is This Your Tribal...
article-image

“I pledge, this state assembly elections (2023), I will not vote BJP. Neither I, nor my family, friends and relatives would vote BJP this time.”

The entire act of resentment has been captured in a video which is doing rounds on social media on Tuesday.

Read Also
6 Famous Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh To Visit This Sawan
article-image

In the video, it can be seen that a large group of people are standing together with their arms stretched for taking an oath. A man is dictating few lines which says, “Hum shapath lete hain ki BJP ko is Vidhan sabha chunav me vote nahin denge.” These lines are being repeated by everyone in unison.

The mass is not only heard taking an oath to not vote for BJP themselves, but they also promised they would not let anyone among there family, friends and relatives to vote.

Read Also
MP: Municipal Officer Demands ₹15K Bribe From Ex-Soldier For Construction Permit In Gwalior,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: MPTET Candidates Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 Assembly Polls; On Cam

Bhopal: MPTET Candidates Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 Assembly Polls; On Cam

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding...

Madhya Pradesh: Man Who Was Robbed Of Rs 1L On June 30 In Umaria Approaches SP Demanding...

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Women Injured After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Shopkeepers Near Kubereshwar...

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Women Injured After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Shopkeepers Near Kubereshwar...

MP: CM Chouhan Issues Arrest Order After Sidhi Video Showing BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face...

MP: CM Chouhan Issues Arrest Order After Sidhi Video Showing BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face...

MP: Municipal Officer Demands ₹15K Bribe From Ex-Soldier For Construction Permit In Gwalior,...

MP: Municipal Officer Demands ₹15K Bribe From Ex-Soldier For Construction Permit In Gwalior,...