Bhopal: MPTET Candidates Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 Assembly Polls; On Cam

Bhopal: MPTET Candidates Stage Protest, Take Pledge To Vote Against BJP In 2023 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The endless wait of appointment forced a group of candidates qualifying Teacher Recruitment Eligibility Test to stage a protest in the state capital on Tuesday

They vowed to not vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

“I pledge, this state assembly elections (2023), I will not vote BJP. Neither I, nor my family, friends and relatives would vote BJP this time.”

The entire act of resentment has been captured in a video which is doing rounds on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, it can be seen that a large group of people are standing together with their arms stretched for taking an oath. A man is dictating few lines which says, “Hum shapath lete hain ki BJP ko is Vidhan sabha chunav me vote nahin denge.” These lines are being repeated by everyone in unison.

The mass is not only heard taking an oath to not vote for BJP themselves, but they also promised they would not let anyone among there family, friends and relatives to vote.