MP: Municipal Officer Demands ₹15K Bribe From Ex-Soldier For Construction Permit In Gwalior, Caught

Gwalior Bribery Case: GMC Official Demands Rs 10 K From Former Soldier, Caught Red-Handed By Lokayukt | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of bribery has come to light in Gwalior on Tuesday where a municipal corporation employee was allegedly caught red-handed by Lokayukt team at Gole Ka Mandir area.

The government official, Utpal Singh, allegedly took Rs 15,000 from a retired soldier in exchange of permission to start the construction of soldier’s house.

According to information, Rakesh Singh Sikarwar wanted to build his house in DD Nagar. He submitted an application seeking permission for the same in zone no. 8 of Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

In the beginning, Singh demanded an amount of Rs 30,000. After negotiation he agreed for Rs 15,000, out of which Rs 5000 was paid to him earlier. Now, the former soldier chalked a plan to get him arrested. He called Rakesh Singh near Gole Ka Mandir square to receive the remaining payment of Rs 10,000

Meanwhile, Utpal Singh had informed the team of Lokayukt about the entire matter. As soon as Vivek Tomar (another man sent by Rakesh Singh) received the chemical sprayed notes from the soldier, Lokayukt team grabbed him and took him to police station.

The police have registered a case after former soldier’s complaint and further actions are being taken.

