 Indore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained

Indore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained

The accused was traced on the basis of CCTV footage and mobile numbers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday detained a minor accused who attacked a Bajrang Dal worker with scissors. The Bajrang Dal worker used to talk to the sister of the accused. Angered by this, he attacked him and ran away. The accused was traced on the basis of CCTV footage and mobile numbers.

The Rajendra Nagar police officials said that the minor accused who attacked Bajrang Dal activist Mayank Mehta who was riding a bike on Prateek Setu was detained. Mayank was later sent to hospital for treatment.

Police investigation revealed that the victim Mayank had a love affair with the minor's sister. Due to which a dispute was going on between the two. The minor chased Mayank from home, attacked him and fled. According to the police officers, the minor will be produced in the Juvenile Court.

Read Also
Indore Police Books DAVV College Professor In B.com Paper Leak Case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained

Indore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained

Paper Leak Case: Now, Envelopes Of Q-Papers Need To Be Opened In Front Of CCTV Camera 

Paper Leak Case: Now, Envelopes Of Q-Papers Need To Be Opened In Front Of CCTV Camera 

Indore: Youth Arrested For Making Fake ID Of Religious Storyteller Kamal Kishore Nagar

Indore: Youth Arrested For Making Fake ID Of Religious Storyteller Kamal Kishore Nagar

Sawan 2023: Devotees Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Sawan 2023: Devotees Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, Philosophers, Saints Honoured On Guru Purnima

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, Philosophers, Saints Honoured On Guru Purnima