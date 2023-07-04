Indore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday detained a minor accused who attacked a Bajrang Dal worker with scissors. The Bajrang Dal worker used to talk to the sister of the accused. Angered by this, he attacked him and ran away. The accused was traced on the basis of CCTV footage and mobile numbers.

The Rajendra Nagar police officials said that the minor accused who attacked Bajrang Dal activist Mayank Mehta who was riding a bike on Prateek Setu was detained. Mayank was later sent to hospital for treatment.

Police investigation revealed that the victim Mayank had a love affair with the minor's sister. Due to which a dispute was going on between the two. The minor chased Mayank from home, attacked him and fled. According to the police officers, the minor will be produced in the Juvenile Court.

