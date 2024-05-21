Madhya Pradesh Man Rapes 6-Year-Old Girl, Strangles Her To Death

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and strangling a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district. Police found the child's body two days after she was reported missing in an abandoned house within the Shikarpura police station limits on Monday.

The Superintendent of Police, Devendra Patidar, said that after receiving a preliminary post-mortem report, they added charges of murder, destroying evidence, and rape under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, identified as Gaurav alias Khushal, was arrested after a police investigation. He confessed to luring the girl to his house on the afternoon of May 18, where he raped and strangled her. He then disposed of her body in a nearby abandoned house.

3 Arrested For Gang-Raping Minor Girl In Jabalpur

Three men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl who was studying in class 9 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. According to Tilwara police, the girl's acquaintance, Shubham Rajak, coaxed her and took her with him in a car. When the girl did not return for a long time, her worried family started searching for her. The victim, crying, eventually returned and narrated her ordeal to the family members.