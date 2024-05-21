'Take Stringent Legal Action,' Demand Family Members Of Aneesh Awadhiya & Ashwini Koshta, Who Were Killed In Pune Porsche Crash |

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both IT engineers working in Pune, died in the early hours of Sunday when the motorbike they were on was hit by a Porsche driven by a 17-year-old in Kalyani Nagar. While Ashwini died on the spot, Aneesh was shifted to a city hospital, where he died soon after. Reportedly, the 24-year-olds had met their friends after a long time that evening and decided on an impromptu dinner at a restaurant. "Everything ended in the blink of an eye,” Akib Mulla, one of their friends, said.

#WATCH | Pune car accident case: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Suresh Koshta, father of Ashwini Koshta, who was killed in the accident, says, "As per rules, action should be taken (against the accused) so that people learn a lesson from this... She completed her studies in Pune and… pic.twitter.com/6ZK9k0p6Vs — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

#WATCH | Pune car accident case: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Sampreet Koshta, brother of Ashwini Koshta, who was killed in the accident, says, "She turned 24 in January. She was in Pune for the last 6 years...We received a call from her friend regarding this accident, action should… pic.twitter.com/3BTY3KwiQO — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

Ashwini hails from Jabalpur and Aneesh from Pali town in Madhya Pradesh. Their family members arrived in Pune on Monday after they were informed about the incident. Inconsolable, they demand stringent legal action against the accused to serve as a deterrent to others.

"The law should take action against (the accused) according to the Constitution and existing laws so that people learn a lesson from this," Ashwini's father stated.

Regarding parents who allow minors to drive, he said, "That is wrong. Until our children came of age, we didn't let them drive. We could have given them cars, but they should first learn how to drive." "She had studied and was also working there in Pune; she had gone there in December," he added.

Ashwini's brother provided insight into her life, stating, "She turned 24 in January and had completed her education at a college in Pune, then she got a job during the lockdown. She had been in Pune for six years. She excelled in her studies and was among the top students."

"We were two siblings, and she was younger than me. She had spoken to dad last, even on the day of the incident, telling him about going to a party for dinner. We received the news that night. Her friends called us from her phone; they knew the password, so they called using her phone, and that's how we found out. They told us that a speeding car hit them from behind. We were just told that there was an accident, so we immediately rushed out that night. According to the law, there should be a proper investigation, and that's all we want," he added, urging for action against the accused.

According to Ashwini's mother, she had booked a ticket to her hometown for June 18 to surprise her father on his birthday. She had also quit her job in Pune and wanted to return home, she added.