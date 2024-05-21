MP: Neighbour Tricks Woman After Her Fight With Hubby, Holds Her Captive & Rapes Her For 15 Days In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old married woman was allegedly held captive and raped by her neighbour on the pretext of marriage in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused neighbour lured her into his trap after she had a fight with her husband and took her to his place. He held her captive for 15 days and raped her multiple times, police said on Tuesday.

After a two-week-long assault, the woman somehow managed to escape and return home. She approached the police station with her family to file a complaint.

The woman, who lives in Dabra, Gwalior, had an argument with her husband on April 29 and left with her neighbour named Satendra. Though she returned home when her husband's anger calmed down, she later went to her sister's house.

According to the information, on May 3, Satendra visited her sister's home and persuaded her to marry him. She went with him to his house, where he allegedly raped her. When she threatened to go to the police, he manipulated her and took her to Gwalior, where he kept her in a rented room and continued to rape her.

One day, when he went out for a short while, the woman managed to escape. She went home and narrated the entire incident to her family. They took her to the police station and filed a complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma stated that the married woman from Chinnor had reported that her neighbour, whom she knew, had manipulated her with false promises of marriage. He took her on his bike, claiming they would go for a ride, but instead, he took her to his house and raped her. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.