Indore-Ashoknagar Bus Falls Off Bridge, 2 Dead, Over 2 Dozen Injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bus traveling from Indore to Ashoknagar plunged off a bridge in Rajgarh on Monday night, resulting in two fatalities and leaving 40 others injured. The injured are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Indore, Shajapur, Byawara, and Pachore.

Following the accident, the driver and conductor of the bus fled the scene. An eyewitness claimed that the driver appeared drunk and frequently using his phone while driving.

The bus belonged to the Balaji Bus Service, traveling from Indore to Pachore via the Agra-Mumbai highway. The incident occurred around 1:30 AM. Upon receiving the information, police officials, led by Pachore station in-charge Akansha Sharma, rushed to the spot and transported the injured to the Pachore hospital with the help of a tractor-trolley.

Hospital authorities reported that 22 seriously injured passengers were brought to the Pachore hospital, out of which 19 were referred to Indore for further treatment. Two passengers, identified as Hariom Singh Kushwah from Bhatoi, Ashoknagar, and an unidentified individual, lost their lives in the accident.

The bus made a stop at a hotel between Dewas and Maksi, just before the accident. It halted twice before the driver lost control and the bus veered off the bridge. Several passengers, sustained injuries in the tragic incident.