BJP MLA Hajari Lal Dangi's Grandson Kills Self In Indore; Love Affair Suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old grandson of a BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Indore, police said on Tuesday.

According to information, the young man, Vikas Dangi, took this drastic step because of a love affair, but they are investigating all possible reasons.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar Sharma, Vikas, the grandson of Khilchipur (Rajgarh) MLA Hajari Lal Dangi, died after consuming 'sulphas' at his rented home in the Gandhi Nagar area on Monday night. He left a note saying he was responsible for his own death.

Based on some evidence found at the scene, the police suspect the suicide was related to a love affair. However, they are looking into all possibilities.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Vikas was studying law (LLB) at a local college while staying in a rented accommodation in Indore, said Anil Yadav, the in-charge of Gandhi Nagar police station.

A friend of Vikas tried calling him on Monday night, but he did not answer. Later, the landlord went to check on him and found him dead.

The post-mortem has been conducted, and a detailed investigation is ongoing.