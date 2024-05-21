 MP: Youth, Along With His Female Colleague, Jumps In Front Of Train In Vidisha, Both Dead
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A young man and his female colleague jumped in front of a train in Vidisha and ended their lives. The incident was reported on Tuesday. Both of them worked together for the same clothing company.

People informed the police about the incident, after which both bodies were taken to the hospital.

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Manoj Dubey, Bhujbal Kevat (20) was a resident of Niwari, and Vineeta (23), a resident of Tikamgarh, used to live in the Bunty Nagar area of the city. They committed suicide on the railway track behind Uday Nagar Colony. Both worked on a commission basis for a textile company.

Clothing company official Bhupendra Kumar said that Bhujbal was from an ordinary family. His father's financial condition was not good, as he was suffering from paralysis. One of his brothers lives separately; thus, Bhujbal had to bear the family's responsibility. His work was also good. Bhujbal was friends with another employee, Vineeta. Many times, Bhujbal's friends even suggested marriage because both of them had a good friendship.

Bhupendra Kumar also said that Bhujbal had given a party to his friends on Sunday night. On Monday night, he received a call from Bhujbal's friends working in the company that he was spotted on the tracks. Following which, they rushed to the site, counselled him, dropped him home, and returned.

But later, they received news of his demise.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

