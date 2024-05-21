MP Weather Update: Extreme Heat Hits State; 'Nautapa' To Start From May 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A severe heatwave has begun in state, causing significant discomfort for residents. The intense midday sun makes it difficult for people to go outside, and they only venture out for essential tasks.

The state is experiencing extreme heat in May. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert from May 20 to May 23. Additionally, from May 25, the "Nautapa" period will start, which is expected to increase the temperature even further. Along with the heatwave, nighttime temperatures are also predicted to rise. Senior meteorologist Ved Prakash reported that several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Datia, Sagar, Bhind, Morena, and Ujjain, are under a heatwave alert.

Nowgong (Chhatarpur), Ratlam, and Datia recorded temperatures of 45.5 degrees Celsius. Rajgarh recorded 45 degrees, Gwalior 44.7 degrees, Ujjain 44 degrees, Shivpuri 44.2 degrees, Shajapur-Guna 44.6 degrees, and Khajuraho 44.8 degrees. In Bhopal, the temperature was 41.8 degrees, in Indore 43.1 degrees, and in Jabalpur 41.2 degrees. Raisen, Narsinghpur, Khargone, Damoh, Khandwa, Dhar, and Tikamgarh also experienced severe heat on Monday.

On the other hand, some districts might see thunderstorms and rain. The Meteorological Department indicated that places like Chhindwara, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, and Maihar could experience lower temperatures and possible rainfall.

Hail is also expected in certain areas. Betul, Vidisha, Sagar, and northern Chhindwara might face hailstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 80 km per hour. Additionally, northern Bhopal, Rajgarh, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Damoh, Seoni, Pandhurna, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, and Shajapur could experience moderate dust storms, thunderstorms, and hail.