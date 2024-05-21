 Raman Spectroscopy Can Help Detect Oral Cancer At Early Stage: IIT Indore Study
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Raman spectroscopy technique can be used to diagnose oral cancer at an early stage, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

The institute has conducted a study on the effects of betel nuts on the health of humans. Supari, or betel nut, has been a part of Indian culture for a long time, and as per modern science, extensive use of supari is known to create health issues, especially related to oral health in malnourished people.

“Betel nut is a key cause of an oral precancerous condition called Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF), characterised by a loss of elasticity in the cheek and a reduced mouth opening. If the condition is unaddressed, it can progress into oral cancer. The team studied the biomolecular mechanisms behind the pathogenesis of OSMF and identified the pathways that can be targeted to prevent its transformation into cancer,” Dr. Hem Chandra Jha, the lead researcher, said.

Research team of IIT-Indore

Research team of IIT-Indore |

The study used a non-invasive spectroscopic technique, Raman microspectroscopy, which was supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the FIST scheme. The results were also verified using established statistical methods such as metabolomics and lipidomics by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS).

Jha said, “Such studies can help doctors and scientists develop methods for early diagnosis of cancer; moreover, they can help in cancer therapeutic treatment in the early stages and improve the overall quality of life of the patients.”

The research team consisted of Jha, along with his students Dr. Tarun Prakash Verma, Siddharth Singh, and Sonali Adhikari, in collaboration with Prof. Rajesh Kumar and Dr. Chanchal Rani from the Department of Physics.

Rajesh Kumar said, “Methods like Raman spectroscopy can serve as non-invasive methods in the identification of the signature molecules for the early diagnosis of cancer and various other diseases. Such techniques can be fast and reliable for mass screening in public health centres.”

The study has been published in the Journal of Raman Spectroscopy.

