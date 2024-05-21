Kyrgyzstan Clash: Worried Parents From MP Urge Govt To Ensure Safe Return Of Children

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of students from Madhya Pradesh studying in Kyrgyzstan have urged the Indian government to ensure their children’s safe return amid reports of clashes between locals and foreigners in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. It is estimated that around 15,000 Indian students are currently studying in Kyrgyzstan.

The parents of the students are worried and are expressing their concerns about the return of their children.

Alka Solanki, whose son Raj is a medical student in Bishkek, expressing her concern. "My son is scared because of what has happened in the country in the last two days. I only want my son to return home safely with other students. I have spoken to my son, and students are not permitted to go outside. They are scared," she said.

Chen Singh Choudhary, whose son Yogesh is also studying MBBS in Kyrgyzstan, mentioned a specific incident that escalated tensions. "There was a fight between locals and some students from Egypt over an eve-teasing incident, following which locals started attacking students from foreign countries. We request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure the safe return of the students," he said.

Leena Sarathe, whose son Ravi is a third-year medical student, also expressed her worries. "My son and other students are scared because of the situation in Bishkek. I want my son to return home safely," she said.

On May 18, the Indian government advised its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after fights were reported between some locals and foreigners.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had advised Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy. The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan has assured that it is in contact with the students and that the situation is calm.