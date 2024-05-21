 MP: ₹12 Lakh Fraud Surfaces In Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Son's Company; Ex-Manager Accused
The police have registered a case against Gupta and his two associates for fraud and embezzlement following a complaint from an employee of the firm.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fraud case has surfaced in a Bangalore-based company where Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son, Mahanaryaman Scindia, is serving as the director of the board.

A fraud of Rs 12 lakh was reported by a retail food company, Hyper Grocer Private Limited, on Tuesday. The former manager of the company, Shivam Gupta, is accused of purchasing groceries from farmers at lower prices and recording inflated prices in the company's accounts.

Additionally, he is suspected of misappropriating mandi tax using the company's MyMandi app over the past two years. The police have registered a case against Gupta and his two associates for fraud and embezzlement following a complaint from an employee of the firm.

Hyper Grocer Private Limited has its office in Bangalore, and Mahanaryaman Scindia, along with Suryansh Jain, serves as its director. The company deals in the retail trade of fruits and vegetables. The fraudulent activities were discovered in Gwalior's Lakshmiganj vegetable market, from the company procures its goods.

Gupta allegedly created a firm with a similar name to MyMandi and kept the 2% mandi tax for himself. In this manner, Shivam Gupta and his associates are accused of deceiving the society through both wholesale and tax channels.

Currently, the accused are on the run, and the police are actively searching for them. The case is under investigation, and while the confirmed fraud amount stands at ₹12 lakh, it could potentially be higher.

