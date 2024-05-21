Bhopal: Insurance Company Told To Pay ₹11L To Widow | representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District consumer redressal forum, Bhopal, has instructed an insurance company to clear Rs 11 lakh life insurance claim of a woman following death of her husband. The forum found deficiency in the services of the insurance company for not clearing insurance claims even after recovery of the loan amount by the finance company.

A petitioner Firoja Rafiq, a resident of Jahangirabad, Bhopal had approached the consumer forum claiming life insurance of her deceased husband Abdul Rafiq, who worked with the jail department. Advocate Arun Sharma said, “ The district forum has instructed the insurance company to pay Rs 11 lakh insurance claim within two months of the order to the petitioner.

Besides, the insurance company and finance company have also been instructed to pay Rs 20,000 each to the petitioner in addition to insurance claims.” Sharma said that earlier Abdul Rafiq had approached a private limited company for a loan to purchase a plot. He was asked to go for a life insurance policy with an institute which had a tie-up with the finance company which was sanctioning his loan.

Rafiq got a loan of Rs 10.37 lakh, of which Rs 94,000 were paid towards insurance of the loan amount to the insurance company and Rs 9.43 lakh to the seller of the plot. Sharma said that the insurance company had told the court that Rs 94,000 was received but in verification it was found that Abdul Rafiq annual income was merely Rs 84,000 and even his educational qualification was not verified. It was not clear from which account amount was paid, the company had claimed, he added.