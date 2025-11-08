 Bhopal News: Stolen Valuables Worth ₹22 Lakh Recovered, Burglar Held
The team analysed CCTV footage from around 400 to 500 cameras in and around the crime scene and marked the suspect’s movement route

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Sunday arrested a notorious burglar and recovered stolen valuables worth around Rs 22 lakh, including gold, diamond-studded jewellery, cash, and a scooter.

According to police, the complainant Kamal Uddin, a resident of Fiza Palace Regalia Heights in Koh-e-Fiza lodged a complaint on October 29 stating that while he had locked his house to attend his son’s wedding procession unidentified thieves broke in and stole gold, diamond and emerald-studded jewellery, along with cash worth several lakhs of rupees.

ACP Shahjahanabad Anil Vajpayee said a team was formed to trace the accused. The team analysed CCTV footage from around 400 to 500 cameras in and around the crime scene and marked the suspect’s movement route.

Based on the CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the burglar Farhan Khan (21), a resident of Lakshmi Talkies area in Hanumanganj.

During interrogation the accused confessed to the burglary and the stolen items were recovered from his possession which included a diamond-studded gold necklace, gold necklace, cash, scooter totalling worth approximately Rs 22,00,000.

Police have taken him on remand for further questioning to identify his accomplices and to investigate his involvement in other burglary cases across the city.

