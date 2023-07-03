Bhopal: Teenager Stoned To Death, Probe On

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified assailants stoned a 16-year-old boy to death in Lalariya village of Berasia on Sunday evening, the police said. The police added that the crime might have been committed by a gang involved in stealing goats. Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi said that the boy who was stoned to death was Zubair Khan. Khan used to breed goats and sell them in Lalariya village.

On Sunday morning, he had left home to graze goats. When he did not return home till late evening, his kin grew anxious and began searching for him. They reached the nearby river to look out for him, and found him lying in a pool of blood near the river bank. His face was mutilated and a huge stone smeared with blood was also lying close to his body, while the goats were nowhere to be found.

The cops were informed, who assumed custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police said that the crime might have been committed in a bid to steal goats. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend accused, SHO Tripathi said.