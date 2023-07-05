'Soul-Trembling', Kamal Nath On BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face, Says Shivraj-Govt Is 'High On Power'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing deep anguish over a viral video showing BJP leader urinating on tribal man's face, Congress state president Kamal Nath said the BJP leaders are so consumed in power that they forgot how to treat humans beings.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said it was a soul trembling incident and he was deeply saddened to have come across an such an incident.

आज मेरा मन मध्य प्रदेश के आदिवासी भाई बहनों के अपमान की घटनाओं से बहुत दुखी है। सीधी जिले में एक आदिवासी युवक के ऊपर भाजपा नेता के पेशाब करने का वीडियो देखकर रूह कांप जाती है। क्या सत्ता का नशा इस कदर भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेताओं पर चढ़ गया है कि वे इंसान को इंसान नहीं समझ रहे।… pic.twitter.com/JWq84p67Ol — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) July 5, 2023

He wrote, "Today my heart is deeply saddened by the incidents of humiliation of the tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh. The soul trembles after seeing the video of a BJP leader urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. Has the intoxication of power hit the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party to such an extent that they are not considering human beings as human beings.

"This incident is an attack on tribal identity. This incident is an insult to great men like Tantya Mama and Birsa Munda. This incident is an insult to crores of tribal brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh. I warn the Shivraj government to stop giving government protection to the atrocities on the tribal society. The Congress party stands completely with the tribal society and will continue to provide justice to them."

MP Congress committee Gurmeet Singh Mangu, too, condemned the incident, called it "cruelty to tribals".