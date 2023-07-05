 'Soul-Trembling', Kamal Nath On BJP Leader Urinating On Tribal's Face, Says Shivraj-Govt Is 'High On Power'
Congress state president Kamal Nath said the BJP leaders are so consumed in power that they forgot how to treat humans beings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing deep anguish over a viral video showing BJP leader urinating on tribal man's face, Congress state president Kamal Nath said the BJP leaders are so consumed in power that they forgot how to treat humans beings.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said it was a soul trembling incident and he was deeply saddened to have come across an such an incident.

MP Congress committee Gurmeet Singh Mangu, too, condemned the incident, called it "cruelty to tribals".

