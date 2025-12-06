'India Is Brimming With Confidence Amid Uncertainties': Watch PM Modi Live

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while speaking at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said, "Today we stand at a point when a quarter of the 21st century has passed. In these 25 years, the world has seen many ups and downs."
He further said, "We have also seen a world falling apart. We have seen global pandemics, wars,and technological disruptions... Today, the world is filled with uncertainties. But in this era brimming with uncertainties, our India is appearing in a league of its own. India is brimming with confidence."
"When global growth is at 3 per cent, the economies of G7 countries are somewhere near 1.5 per cent. India is the model of high growth and low inflation," PM Modi added.
PM Modi further said, “It's not just about figures, this is a fundamental change that India has brought about in the last decade. This is a change of resilience, it is a change of building a mentality to find solutions, it is a change of aspirations. India is not only transforming today, but is also transforming the tomorrow that is about to come.”