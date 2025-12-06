 PM Modi Leads Tributes On 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas As Nation Honours Dr Ambedkar’s Enduring Constitutional Legacy
The commemoration of the 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas began with a floral tribute from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Parliamentarians, and many other dignitaries who attended the VIP session in the early hours of the day.

Saturday, December 06, 2025
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas at the Parliament in New Delhi, marking the 70th death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values. May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat."

Sharing a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also paid floral tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

The 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas was commemorated by Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) on behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, at Prerna sthal, Parliament House Campus, on December 06, 2025, near the statue of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In the course of time, the entire event was opened up to the public to pay their obeisance at the feet of the life-size statue of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawn.

During the event, the Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) also maintained a stall to assist with the storage of followers' belongings. At the same time, they paid their floral tribute to Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a befitting manner with the confluence of Buddhist chants performed by 25 Buddhist Monks.

The establishment of the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) aimed to propagate the ideals of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The autonomous organisation was formed on March 24, 1992, and functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. The DAF was tasked with implementing programs and initiatives to promote the vision and philosophy of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar on a national scale.

