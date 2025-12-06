 Rajasthan Becomes First State To Fully Digitise Voter List, Leads In Mapping Under SIR
Rajasthan is among the 12 states where the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of voter lists is being carried out by the Election Commission of India.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Becomes First State To Fully Digitise Voter List, Leads In Mapping Under SIR

Rajasthan: Rajasthan has emerged as the first state in the country to complete 100% digitisation of the voter list, marking a major milestone in electoral transparency and accuracy. Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan said the state has demonstrated “digital efficiency and excellent coordination” by finishing the task ahead of schedule.

Digitisation and Mapping Leadership

According to state election department data, the state has also achieved 97% voter mapping, the highest in the country.

Mahajan said only 3% of voters are now required to submit documents under SIR.

“Voter mapping has simplified the revision process and relieved voters from submitting unnecessary documents. This significantly strengthens transparency, accuracy, and booth-wise voter management,” he added.

Challenges and Loss of BLOs

Rajasthan is also one of the states where two Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and one supervisor reportedly lost their lives due to alleged workload and pressure linked to SIR duties.

BLOs Credited for Achievement

Despite these challenges, Mahajan credited the success of the SIR process to the dedication of BLOs.

He said BLOs working across 51,256 polling stations ensured 100% door-to-door fieldwork, enabling the state to reach complete digitisation and mapping targets.

“Their continuous efforts have made this significant achievement possible,” he said.

