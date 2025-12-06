 Punjab Rural Polls: SAD Seeks Extension Of Date To File Nominations
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: Alleging that nominations of many of its candidates contesting the Block Samiti and Zila Parishad elections have been rejected across Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday demanded that the deadline for filing nominations in all areas where there were complaints be extended.

Briefing newspersons here, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema also called for nomination of independent Observers for the polls besides demanding stringent action including charge-sheeting of police and civil officials who, he allege, vitiated the election atmosphere by acting as ``stooges of AAP government''.

“The party will also submit the names of Returning Officers who have acted in a partisan manner and rejected forms of opposition leaders and appeal that they should not be put on duty in the general elections in 2027”, he further alleged.

Cheema Slams SEC

Cheema also came down heavily on the State Election Commission (SEC) for allegedly ignoring their complaints and further alleged that the SEC failed to supervise the elections in a fair and impartial manner and has also refused to take action against police officers, including Patiala SSP Varun Sharma who directed police officials to stop opposition candidates from reaching the offices of Returning Officers by resorting to unconstitutional means.

BMC Elections: Will Polls For 29 Municipal Corporations, Including Mumbai & Pune, Be Held Before...
article-image

It may be recalled that senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has also alleged widespread incidents of tearing and snatching of nomination forms of party candidates. He has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking extension of the last date for filing nomination papers. Bajwa, who is leader of Opposition, has sought an inquiry by any Central agency into the conduct of Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) following the alleged audio recording purportedly directing police personnel to disrupt the nomination process.

