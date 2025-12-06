 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

You can view the results for the Dear Super Iron Weekly Lottery December 06, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

