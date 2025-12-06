 UP Govt Moves To Withdraw Covid Lockdown Cases Against MLAs, MPs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Govt Moves To Withdraw Covid Lockdown Cases Against MLAs, MPs

UP Govt Moves To Withdraw Covid Lockdown Cases Against MLAs, MPs

During the Covid lockdowns, over 3.5 lakh cases were registered statewide for violating restrictions. While cases against the general public have already been withdrawn, elected representatives continued to face legal proceedings.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
UP Govt Moves To Withdraw Covid Lockdown Cases Against MLAs, MPs | Representative Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process to withdraw cases filed against MLAs and MPs for violating Covid lockdown orders in 2020 and 2021. The relief will apply only to cases where the prescribed punishment is two years or less.

Cases Filed During Pandemic

During the Covid lockdowns, over 3.5 lakh cases were registered statewide for violating restrictions. While cases against the general public have already been withdrawn, elected representatives continued to face legal proceedings.

Officials said 80–90 MLAs and MPs were booked during that period.

FPJ Shorts
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten Week-Long Protest Outside Commissioner’s Home
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten Week-Long Protest Outside Commissioner’s Home

Nature of Offences

The cases involved charges such as spreading infection through negligence, disobeying orders of public servants, escaping from hospitals during testing or treatment, assembling in groups for protests, and creating threats to public health and safety.

These offences carry penalties ranging from one month to two years of imprisonment, fines, or both.

Read Also
MP News: Issue Of Poor Quality VC Rooms Comes Up At BJP Legislature Party Meeting
article-image

Withdrawal Process and Conditions

Senior government officials clarified that cases will be withdrawn only if the accused lawmakers are not charged under additional sections that carry punishments exceeding two years.

The state government will seek High Court approval before issuing the final withdrawal orders, and the process of obtaining the required permissions is currently underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into...

Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into...

'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66...

'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66...

Punjab Rural Polls: SAD Seeks Extension Of Date To File Nominations

Punjab Rural Polls: SAD Seeks Extension Of Date To File Nominations

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

UP On High Alert As Ayodhya, Varanasi And Mathura Fortified On Dec 6 Anniversary

UP On High Alert As Ayodhya, Varanasi And Mathura Fortified On Dec 6 Anniversary