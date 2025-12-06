UP Govt Moves To Withdraw Covid Lockdown Cases Against MLAs, MPs | Representative Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process to withdraw cases filed against MLAs and MPs for violating Covid lockdown orders in 2020 and 2021. The relief will apply only to cases where the prescribed punishment is two years or less.

Cases Filed During Pandemic

During the Covid lockdowns, over 3.5 lakh cases were registered statewide for violating restrictions. While cases against the general public have already been withdrawn, elected representatives continued to face legal proceedings.

Officials said 80–90 MLAs and MPs were booked during that period.

Nature of Offences

The cases involved charges such as spreading infection through negligence, disobeying orders of public servants, escaping from hospitals during testing or treatment, assembling in groups for protests, and creating threats to public health and safety.

These offences carry penalties ranging from one month to two years of imprisonment, fines, or both.

Withdrawal Process and Conditions

Senior government officials clarified that cases will be withdrawn only if the accused lawmakers are not charged under additional sections that carry punishments exceeding two years.

The state government will seek High Court approval before issuing the final withdrawal orders, and the process of obtaining the required permissions is currently underway.