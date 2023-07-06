 Indore: DHE Releases Third Allotment List Nearly 4k Students Fail To Get Seat In BEd Colleges In City
Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Wednesday released the third list of students allotted seats in BEd colleges across the state.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 4,000 students, who had selected BEd colleges in the city as their first preference for admission, failed to secure berth even in the third list of allotted students seats in the two-year bachelor’s degree course. 

Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Wednesday released the third list of students allotted seats in BEd colleges across the state. More than 70 per cent students did not get their first or second or even third preferred college. The cutoff of top-10 colleges stood at over 75 per cent. 

DHE has allotted around 90 per cent seats in 67 colleges affiliated to Devi Ahilya University, including 33 in Indore. Students allotted these seats will have to report to the college and pay fees in four days for confirmation of admission.

Meanwhile, registrations are underway for the additional round of centralised counselling. The last date for registrations is July 8. The common merit list will be declared on July 13 whereas the allotment list will be released on July 19.

The students whose names will feature in the allotment list will have to submit fees to the college concerned by July 25 for confirmation of admission.  DHE is unlikely to grant any further round of counselling as seats in most of the colleges are already filled. 

