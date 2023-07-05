MP: AAP Stages Protest Against BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Accuses Him Of Slapping Their Worker In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Aam Adami Party (AAP) from Mandsaur district staged protest against BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, accusing him of slapping and threatening AAP youth wing district president Arun Parmar. The AAP members raised slogans against Sisodia and submitted an application at Daloda police station, demanding an FIR against his alleged misbehaviour.

As per the information, the matter was reported on Monday afternoon at Daloda Rail village when MLA Sisodia was on a visit to the village.

During a visit to his assembly constituency, the ongoing conversation between the villagers and Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia in the village turned into a heated argument when the AAP party's Arun Parmar expressed his displeasure over the non-construction culvert.

AAP's Parmar Reminds BJP MLA His Poll Promise

The MLA said that the process will be done at the government-level. Dissatisfied with his reply, Parmar and others reminded him of the promise that he made at the time of the election and said that even after so many years, the culvert had not been constructed. Parmar said that this is your responsibility. Some resentment was visible, and there was an exchange of words as well on the spot. Other people were also present on the spot and tried to pacify the situation.

Even the video of the entire incident went viral, in which AAP member Parmar was seen shouting while expressing his displeasure with the MLA and saying he (MLA) will have to answer, slapping won't work, you are the MLA, and we have voted for the people's representative.

On Wednesday, AAP party members submitted an application at Daloda police station. In the application, Parmar and others demanded an FIR against the MLA. Parmar claimed that his life was in danger after an incident.

'Mountain Out Of A Mole'

On the other hand, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said that he went to visit a village that falls under his constituency on Monday. During the visit, he interacted with the villagers and discussed the solution to the problems.

Arun Parmar of the AAP is making a mountain out of a mole as they are trying to hog the limelight by exaggerating the issue.

Sisodia said that we had a good discussion with the villagers, and there are some villagers who had some problems, and I’d assured them to redress all their grievances soon, but misbehavior or slapping by me is being exaggerated.

For political interests, the AAP party may make any allegation, but what difference does it make, Sisodia added?

Meanwhile, Daloda police station in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar informed that a written application has been received and a detailed investigation of the matter is going on.