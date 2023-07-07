MP Urination Case: Brahmin Samaj Offers Rs 51k Aid To Pravesh Shukla’s Kin, Will Move To Jabalpur HC Against Demolition Of His House

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Brahmin Samaj has raised objections against the state government’s move demolishing house of Pravesh Shukla— accused of urinating on tribal man Dashmath Rawat's face. The Brahmin Samaj has also raised the fund of Rs 51,000 to provide the assistance to the family of the accused. In a letter, State President of All India Brahmin Samaj Pushpendra Mishra has said that they will go to Jabalpur High Court against government’s bulldozer action on Pravesh Shukla’s house.

On this ‘The Dalit Voice’ through a tweet said that, “51000 Reward for the Brahmin family of Pravesh Shukla. If you're a Hard core Brahmin criminal, Hindu Dharma will protect you. This is the system, such practice has been going on for more than 3000 years. What about the dignity and self respect of the Tribal youth ?”