Retired Army Soldier Opens Fire On Neighbours In Gwalior, 3 Of The Family Critical

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a retired soldier allegedly opened fire at his neighbour on Monday. Three members of the family have been critically injured.

The incident occurred in the Rasidpur area of Gwalior on Monday morning, when a retired army soldier and his companion allegedly took the pistols and opened fire on the family living next door. The accused ex-soldier was furious after his neighbour objected to connecting his house's electricity wire to the adjacent transformer.

The open firing endured major injuries to two men and one woman. Two men and a woman from the victim family have sustained severe injuries. All three are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are said to be critical.

Both the perpetrator and his associate have been arrested by the police. SP Gwalior Dharmveer Singh and ASP Shiyaz K.M. also arrived at the scene to gather information.

According to information, this horrific incident germinated a night before. The retired soldier, identified as Yashveer Singh Bhadauria, was trying to connect his residence's electricity wire to the adjacent transformer, apparently for free power supply. His neighbour, Rajveer Jatav, objected to this, which escalated into an argument.

Fortunately, due to intervention from other family members and neighbours, the dispute was peacefully resolved at night.

The next day, on Monday morning at 7 o'clock, when Rajveer was going to fetch some items, Bhadauria, along with his aide Ranjeet, targeted him and started firing. Seeing Rajveer surrounded, his younger brother, Dharmveer Jatav, rushed for rescue; however, he was also attacked.

Hearing the bullet noise, Dharmveer's wife, Meena, ran to save them but was shot in the leg. Dharmveer sustained severe injuries to the chest.

Both the perpetrators fled the scene as soon as they stopped firing. The neighbours complained to the local police, and a quick response team was formed, which led to the arrest of the accused within an hour.