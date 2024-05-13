MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Nominee From Khargone Gajendra Patel Casts Vote With Wife In Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Khargone parliamentary seat Gajendra Patel on Monday casted his vote in the fourth and final phase of polling for Lok Sabha election 2024 in the state.

Voting in eight parliamentary seats of Madhya Pradesh which include Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa is underway in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. Voting began at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, according to the Election Commission.

Patel along with his wife Basanti Patel reached at a polling booth in Barwani district, under the jurisdiction of Khargone Lok Sabha seat and exercised the franchise.

Patel also appealed to voters to cast their votes in maximum numbers saying that every vote was decisive.

"Today, I voted with my family in the festival of democracy. I appeal to all the voters of Khargone-Barwani Lok Sabha to vote for "heritage and development", for the "security and respect" of the country, and for the concept of "self-reliant and developed India". Your every vote is decisive," Patel posted on X.

Patel is a sitting MP from the Khargone parliamentary seat, and the BJP has fielded him again from the seat while the rival congress candidate Porlal Kharte is contesting from the seat.

Apart from this, a large number of voters was also seen queued up outside polling station Borawan in Khargone district on Monday morning.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, Khargone parliamentary seat recorded 15.35 per cent voter turnout in the initial trend till 9 am.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26 and the third phase concluded on May 7.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.