MP Urination Case: Victim Gets Assistance Of ₹5 Lakh, Financial Help Of ₹1.5 Lakh Provided For House Construction

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): After the awful incident involving a BJP leader who was seen urinating on a tribal man's face in a viral video in Sidhi, the victim Dashmat Rawat has been provided with an assistance of Rs 5 lakhs and financial help of Rs 1.50 lakhs for the construction of his house on the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Sidhi Collector confirmed it through a tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sidhi Collector tweeted, “As per the directions of CM, Dashmat Rawat has been provided with a relief amount of Rs 5 Lakhs. A financial help of Rs 1.50 Lakhs has also been sanctioned for the construction of his house”.

CM Apologised The Victim

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (July 6), washed the feet of victim Dashrath Rawat at the CM House in Bhopal. The CM also apologised to Rawat and said that he was pained to see the video. "I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me," said the MP CM after meeting Rawat.

On Tuesday, July 4, in a repelling video from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, a man was seen urinating on the face of a tribal person. The accused was identified as one Pravesh Shukla, said to be an aide of a local BJP leader and the victim was a person from the tribal community.