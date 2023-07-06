"I Met The minister, It Felt Good," Says Sidhi Urination Case Victim After Meeting With CM Chouhan In Bhopal | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM residence in Bhopal on Thursday, the Sidhi urination case victim Dashmat Rawat said that he met with the minister and it felt good.

"I met the minister, it felt good. He (CM Chouhan) called up my family and spoke to my family. I felt good. Now, I am going back after meeting him," Rawat told ANI.

When asked about the incident and why the accused Pravesh Rawat (30) urinated on him, Rawat said, "What to say, nothing now. Whatever happened, had happened." CM Chouhan met with the victim Dasmat Rawat at CM House.

During this, the chief minister washed Dashmat's feet as a mark of respect, put tilak on his forehead and garlanded him. He also honoured him by offering Shawl, Sriphal and idol of lord Ganesha. Besides, CM fed Dashmat with his own hand on the occasion.

After that CM Chouhan also planted saplings with him at smart city park in the state capital.

Speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan said, "For me, the poor are God and people are like God to me. Serving the people is equal to worshipping God for us and we believe that God resides in every human being. I was pained by the inhuman incident that happened with Dashmat Rawat. I believe in my conscience that only the poor are worthy of worship for us and insulting the poor means insulting all of us."

"To reduce the pain in my mind, I called Dashmat here today. I washed his feet so that I could reduce the pain that was in my mind. The one who commits crime has no religion, no caste, no party and therefore severe punishment was given to the one who did injustice and tried to reduce the pain of the one to whom injustice was done by hugging him," CM Chouhan said.

"I also want to appeal to the people of the state that we should be full of humanity, compassion, love, kindness towards all of us and especially towards the poor. As we are all part of the same consciousness. We all have been created by the same God, so why is the difference between humans? Let us not make any distinction," Chouhan said.

He further said, "Respect and security is also necessary for the poor, there is self-respect of the poor as well and we should maintain it. The message to the people and administration is that we should keep the respect of the poor and their place safe." Notably, in a viral video of the incident, the accused Pravesh Shukla (30) was seen urinating on Rawat.

Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, CM Shivraj Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including slapping the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused.

The accused, Shukla was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and was booked under the NSA. An order in this regard was issued by Sidhi Collector, Saket Malviya, and the accused was sent to Central Jail Rewa.

The accused's illegal construction was also demolished by the local administration on the same day. (ANI)