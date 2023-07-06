 Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Siyaganj Market, 2 Shops Burnt To Ashes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Siyaganj Market, 2 Shops Burnt To Ashes

Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Siyaganj Market, 2 Shops Burnt To Ashes

One of the shops was completely gutted in the blaze which erupted at Siyaganj market, he said, adding there was so far no report of any casualty.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
MP: Fire Breaks Out At Market In Indore, 2 Shops Damaged Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at city's Siyaganj market on wee hours of Thursday. Two shops were completely damaged, incurring loss of crores of rupees. It took two hours to douse the flames. Fortunately, no casualty was reported, informed a fire brigade official.

The fire started at a pesticides and chemicals shop which was completely gutted, and the flames also engulfed a portion of a nearby grocery shop, the official said.

FP Photo

A 25-member team of the fire brigade used around five lakh litres of water and 1,000 litres of foam to bring the blaze under control, he said.

The Siyaganj market was closed at the time of the fire, the official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding the cause of the fire was being ascertained. PTI HWP MAS GK

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Booked For Awarding Triple Talaq To Wife On Court Premises
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: High Court Dismisses Petition Of Ajmera’s Son

Indore: High Court Dismisses Petition Of Ajmera’s Son

Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore 

Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore 

Indore: Trees And Plants Obstructing Entry To Metro Stations To Be Transplanted  

Indore: Trees And Plants Obstructing Entry To Metro Stations To Be Transplanted  

Madhya Pradesh Pee-Gate: How CM Shivraj Apologised To Tribal Man After BJP Leader Urinated On His...

Madhya Pradesh Pee-Gate: How CM Shivraj Apologised To Tribal Man After BJP Leader Urinated On His...

Indore: Several Parts Of City Receive Rains 

Indore: Several Parts Of City Receive Rains 