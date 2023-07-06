Indore: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Siyaganj Market, 2 Shops Burnt To Ashes

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Market In Indore, 2 Shops Damaged Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at city's Siyaganj market on wee hours of Thursday. Two shops were completely damaged, incurring loss of crores of rupees. It took two hours to douse the flames. Fortunately, no casualty was reported, informed a fire brigade official.

The fire started at a pesticides and chemicals shop which was completely gutted, and the flames also engulfed a portion of a nearby grocery shop, the official said.

A 25-member team of the fire brigade used around five lakh litres of water and 1,000 litres of foam to bring the blaze under control, he said.

The Siyaganj market was closed at the time of the fire, the official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding the cause of the fire was being ascertained. PTI HWP MAS GK

