Bhopal: Man Booked For Awarding Triple Talaq To Wife On Court Premises

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have registered a case against a man for parting ways with his wife by pronouncing Triple talaq on the premises of the Bhopal district court, the police said on Wednesday.

MP Nagar police station in-charge (SHO) Sudhir Arjaria said that the complainant woman, named Shifi Khan (29) approached the police on Tuesday, stating that she had got married to a man named Imran Khan, a resident of Abbas Nagar in 2019. Some time after the marriage, Imran began harassing him mentally and torturing him physically for dowry.

When the atrocities went beyond her endurance, she began living with her parents and registered a police case against Imran too. The matter had also been produced in the court and they had been called for hearing on July 2. When Imran stumbled across Shifi on the court premises, he pronounced Triple talaq to her to part ways with her permanently.

Following this, Shifi approached the cops again and lodged another case against Imran. The cops are looking into the matter. No arrest has been made in the case till now, SHO Arjaria said.