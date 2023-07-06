Bhopal: Man Booked For Molesting Constable’s Daughter

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamla Nagar police have registered a case against a man for allegedly entering the house of a police constable and assaulting and molesting his minor daughter, police said on Wednesday. The police added that the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO) Aryana Bhagat told Free Press that the survivor girl was 16 years old. She stated in her complaint that she and her elder sister were at the house on Tuesday night. Their father had gone to Mandideep while their mother had gone to drop off their brother at the hostel.

On Thursday at around 1 am, a man identified as Saurav Raghuwanshi knocked on their door. No sooner did the girl open the door, Raghuwanshi barged inside and molested her. He also assaulted her. When the survivor girl and her elder sister screamed, Raghuwanshi fled.

When their father returned home late night, both of them narrated the incident to him, after which they approached Kamla Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The cops have registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab him.