'Poor Is God To Me', CM Shivraj Appeals All To Respect Deprived, After Washing Feet Of Tribal Who Was Urinated Upon By BJP Leader

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, has appealed everyone to respect poor and deprived people, right after he washed the feet of Dashmat Ratwat the tribal victim of Sidhi Unination case. CM Chouhan had invited Rawat at his residence in Bhopal to apologise for the ill-treatment and make up for it.

#WATCH | "For me, the poor is God and people are like God to me. Serving the people is equal to worshipping God. We believe that God resides in every human being. I was pained by the inhuman incident that happened with Dashmat Rawat...Respect and security is important for the… pic.twitter.com/p6TCzAjq3J — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

While talking to media, the CM said that he was deeply pained by the incident and wanted to meet Dashmat. He addressed Dashmat as his friend and brother.

“My heart was hurt after I saw Sidhi video. Poors, too,have self-respect. We all are human beings, god's child and therefore must treat each other as one. So, I decided to call Dashmat to Bhopal.

"By washing his feet, I want to give message to all and administration, about my intentions towards poor and suppress people”, the CM said.