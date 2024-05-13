MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-4: Indore's Famous Chappan Dukan Serves Free 'Pohe-Jalebi' & Ice-Creams To Early Voters (WATCH)

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 56 Dukan Serves Free 'Pohe-Jalebi' & 'Ice-Creams' To Early Voters | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s famous ‘56 Dukan’ distributed free Pohe-Jalebi and ice creams to the early voters on Monday. The voters had to show their inked fingers to the shopkeepers to avail themselves of the free breakfast.

The unique initiative was taken by Indore's Shopkeepers Association of 56 Dukaan in order to encourage more people to vote in the city for the Lok Sabha elections.

A long queue of enthusiastic voters was witnessed having breakfast at various shops in 56 Dukan Market in the city.

On Monday (May 13), the Phase-4 voting is underway in Indore along with 7 other Lok Sabha constituencies including Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Khargone and Khandwa. Voting began at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm, as per the Election Commission of India.

President of the Merchant Association of the city's famous chaat-chowpatty food center announced that voters who cast their ballots between 7 and 9 Am will receive free poha and jalebi.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Owner of 56 Dukan, Shyamlal Sharma says, "Indore has always stood out, and we will stand out in voting also. We have offered free breakfast to people so that they come out early and vote... This free service is available from 7-9 AM and we are… pic.twitter.com/IkG17ipsdC — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

A shop owner at 56 Dukaan Shyamlal Sharma said, “We offered free breakfast during the state assembly poll as well and fed around 5,000-6,000 people. This time, we aim to serve around 11,000-12,000 people.”

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Ice cream vendor Kailash Rijwani says, "56 Dukan is offering ice cream to all voters. We are not offering ice cream for free. We are returning what we have earned from the nation and from Indore city. We bow down to the voters who woke up early in… pic.twitter.com/gk9VdytUPy — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

"56 Dukan is providing all voters with ice cream. We are not giving ice-creams for free but actually giving back to the country and Indore what we have gained. We bow down to the voters who woke up in the early hours of the day to cast their ballots in favor of democracy.” Kailash Rijhwani, an ice cream vendor, stated, "I appreciate and thank everyone for casting their ballots early in the morning.

According to figures given by the Election Commission of India, Madhya Pradesh had 32.38 percent voter turnout until 11 am in the fourth phase of election for eight parliamentary seats in the state.

With 35.83 percent of the vote, Dewas is dominating the voter turnout charts. Ujjain is next with 34.25 percent, Mandsaur with 34.12 percent, Ratlam with 34.04 percent, Khargone with 33.52 percent, Dhar with 32.62 percent, Khandwa with 31.87 percent, and Indore with 25.01 percent as of 11 Am in the state.