Indore: FICCI FLO Members Learn About Meditation & Happiness | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): FICCI FLO Indore members were treated to an enlightening afternoon as they attended a captivating mindfulness session led by Raageshwari Loomba on Friday at Sheraton Grand Palace.

The event was chaired by Mamta Bakliwal. Raageshwari started the session with a collective meditation, setting the stage for the enlightening discourse that followed. She emphasized the essence of happiness, finding harmony, and nurturing positive thoughts, both in personal and parenting domains.

Raageshwari reiterated the power of words, highlighting that each word carries a frequency capable of shaping one's personality and reality. She encouraged attendees to affirm positive thoughts and desires to manifest positive changes in their lives.

Touching upon the effects of music on mental well-being, Raageshwari discussed the renowned Mozart effect, which showcased the positive impact of Mozart's symphonies on spatial reasoning and their ability to calm babies. Engaging the attendees in short activities and exercises, she invigorated their spirits and promoted a sense of positivity.

Raageshwari talked about her struggle with Bell's palsy during the peak of her acting career, which led her to leave the industry abruptly. Bell's palsy is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. Raageshwari faced this daunting challenge head-on and had to accept it with grace, determined to find a way to come back stronger.

Recalling the difficult time, Raageshwari said, "It has been many years since 2000 when I nosedived into mindfulness after my facial paralysis and subsequent recovery. I owe my peace and calm very much to that. I learnt very quickly that every illness is connected to our thought patterns."

Her journey of recovery from Bell's palsy led her to discover the power of mindfulness and positive thinking, became the foundation of her transformational teachings. Raageshwari's personal experience resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring them to face challenges with courage and embrace mindfulness as a powerful tool for healing and growth.